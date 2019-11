Confederate statue outside Chatham County courthouse removed

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- After more than a century, a long-debated Confederate monument outside the Chatham County historic courthouse is no longer standing.Crews dismantled the monument, including the statue and pedestal, on Tuesday. The items will be transported to a safe, undisclosed location where they will be preserved until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate place to place them.The county calls the relocation "a respectful removal."The work began around 11 p.m. with supporters and detractors on hand. The statue was down around 1:30 a.m. The final piece of the stone base was taken down around 5 a.m.Most watching the removal wouldn't talk on camera, although a supporter of the statute told ABC11 "this is not over."This past weekend, 11 people were charged in a brawl that happened at the statue.The statue went up in 1907.In October, three people were arrested during a protest of the highly-contested statue.