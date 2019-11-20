Confederate statue outside Chatham County courthouse removed

RELATED | Judge rules Confederate statue in Pittsboro can come down
Crews dismantled the monument, including the statue and pedestal, on Tuesday. The items will be transported to a safe, undisclosed location where they will be preserved until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate place to place them.
The county calls the relocation "a respectful removal."
The work began around 11 p.m. with supporters and detractors on hand. The statue was down around 1:30 a.m. The final piece of the stone base was taken down around 5 a.m.
Most watching the removal wouldn't talk on camera, although a supporter of the statute told ABC11 "this is not over."
This past weekend, 11 people were charged in a brawl that happened at the statue.
The statue went up in 1907.
In October, three people were arrested during a protest of the highly-contested statue.