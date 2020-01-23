Society

John Chavis Memorial Park renovation progresses with splash pad installment, steel work

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Renovations are underway at John Chavis Memorial Park after years of delays, according to the City of Raleigh.

After nearly five years of delays, Raleigh City Council picked a construction company to complete the planned renovations, which include a new community center, a splash pad, a new gym, an updated playground and an area for festivals.

Wednesday, the City of Raleigh tweeted that crews had installed a water tank for the splash pad and would begin structural steel work soon.

The park was added to the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places in 2016.



The city expects construction to wrap up in spring 2021.

