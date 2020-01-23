John Chavis Memorial Park renovation progresses with splash pad installment, steel work

After nearly five years of delays, Raleigh City Council picked a construction company to complete the planned renovations, which include a new community center, a splash pad, a new gym, an updated playground and an area for festivals.
Wednesday, the City of Raleigh tweeted that crews had installed a water tank for the splash pad and would begin structural steel work soon.
The park was added to the National Park Service's National Register of Historic Places in 2016.
John Chavis Memorial Park improvements are progressing! 🙌🎉 Project updates include installed first door frames and a water tank for the splash pad. Structural steel will begin soon! 💪💯 See more project info here: https://t.co/ghWQziBpp1 #RaleighParks #ChavisPark pic.twitter.com/RHmuWb7EAn— Raleigh Parks (@raleighparks) January 22, 2020
The city expects construction to wrap up in spring 2021.
