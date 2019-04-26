Chick-fil-A makes a special Easter Sunday delivery

TEMPLE, Texas (WTVD) -- Chick-fil-A is typically closed on Sunday, but recently made an exception for a sick little boy craving chicken nuggets.Danny Agee was scheduled to have surgery on a brain tumor on the Monday after Easter. When the doctor told Agee he could eat whatever he wanted, he requested Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets.His parents told him he would need to make another choice because the fast-food chain is closed on Sundays. That's when Agee's nurse heard about the request and was able to get in touch with someone from the restaurant.Chick-fil-A delivered Agee's order and the famous "Eat Mor Chickin" cow mascot came for a visit. Agee did have a successful surgery and should be going home soon.