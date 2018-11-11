ABC11 TOGETHER

Chill greets RDC Marathon runners in Durham

Runners had a chilly start to the RDC Marathon along the American Tobacco Trail in Durham with temperatures in the upper 20s.

DURHAM (WTVD) --


A total of 1,500 runners took part in the 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon over two days.


ABC11 Together sponsors the races that are fundraisers for the Team Drea Foundation, supporting innovative ALS research.

Andrea Lytle Peet started the foundation after her ALS diagnosis. The Cary woman was a marathon runner prior to her ALS battle. She has raised $340,000 for ALS research.

Omer Abdulrahman of Raleigh won the marathon with a time of 2:53:35. Taryn Olmstead of Fayetteville was the fastest female runner with a time of 3:09:47.

