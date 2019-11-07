Society

China sets daily limits on video games for young players

SAN FRANCISCO -- Kids who play video games in China now have to worry about more than just beating the game. The government is instituting new rules on how much time gamers can play.

The new rules were announced Tuesday and first reported by the New York Times. They include no playing after 10 p.m., no more than 90 minutes of gaming during the week and three hours on the weekend, and a budget for people who want to buy add-ons like virtual weapons. Those extras can only amount to $57 per month.

The limits are an attempt by the Chinese government to to rein in the country's gaming industry. It generates more than $33 in annual revenue but is also blamed for rising health concerns. In China, gaming is being blamed for an increase of young people becoming nearsighted.
