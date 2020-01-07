Society

Chris Hemsworth pledges $1M to fight bushfires devastating Australia

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his family pledged $1 million to fight the devastating fires in Australia.

The actor, known for playing Thor in the "Avengers" movies, donated the money to inspire others to help, too, CNN reported.

More than 20 people and about half a billion animals have lost their lives in the fires that have burned through millions of acres of land.

Thousands of homes have also been damaged or destroyed.

Bushfires occur annually in Australia, but severe weather conditions have contributed to a season worse than the region has seen in decades.

And the Australian summer has just begun.

Hemsworth announced his million-dollar pledge on Instagram, where he posted links to organizations and charities working to fight the Australian fires.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycelebrityaustraliadisaster reliefdisasterwildfireu.s. & worlddonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carolina Panthers hiring Matt Rhule for head coach: Report
Air taxi to be tested in Raleigh on Tuesday
Granville County names new sheriff after predecessor's suspension
Man loses 165 pounds so he can join the U.S. Army
Deployment disrupts life of Fort Bragg families
Stampede kills 56 at funeral for Iran general
Half of Durham public housing units receive failing federal scores
Show More
NC animal rescue group sends nests to Australia
Fayetteville churches offer support to families of deployed soldiers
Possibly habitable planet found 100 light years away
A look at downtown Raleigh's Shimmer Wall
Astronaut shows meteor shower from space station
More TOP STORIES News