Society

Chris Matthews retires from MSNBC, cites comments to women

MSNBC host Chris Matthews take part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Veteran MSNBC host Chris Matthews said he's retiring from his show "Hardball," citing his inappropriate comments about women.

Matthews opened his program Monday with the announcement he was ending his run on the political hour that he started in 1997. He decided to retire after conversations with MSNBC, he said, his explanation coming in his familiar, staccato style.

"This is the last 'Hardball' on MSNBC, and obviously this isn't for lack of interest in politics," he said, referring to a need for a generational change.

"Compliments on a woman's appearance that some men, including me, might have incorrectly thought were OK were never OK," he said. "Not then, and certainly not today, and for making such comments in the past, I'm sorry."

He remained proud of the work he 's done on the show, he said. "Hardball" began on CNBC and moved two years later to MSNBC.

In a first-person story for GQ published Feb. 28, freelance journalist Laura Bassett said Matthews behaved inappropriately toward her when she was guest on his show.

"In 2016, right before I had to go on his show and talk about sexual-assault allegations against Donald Trump, Matthews looked over at me in the makeup chair next to him and said, 'Why haven't I fallen in love with you yet?' When I laughed nervously and said nothing, he followed up to the makeup artist. 'Keep putting makeup on her, I'll fall in love with her,'" Bassett wrote. "Another time, he stood between me and the mirror and complimented the red dress I was wearing for the segment. 'You going out tonight?' he asked."

Bassett said she written about the encounter in a 2017 essay but didn't name Matthews because she was afraid of network retaliation, adding, "I'm not anymore."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymsnbc
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump rallies in Charlotte ahead of Super Tuesday
Man fights for freedom decades after conviction by all-white jury
Early voting for NC primary expected to exceed 2016 numbers
Hometown Voices: Black women voters share issues that matter to them
WakeMed Hospital prepares rural facility for coronavirus response
Road work near Amazon center in Garner may cause road delays
Election Day 2020: Everything you need to know for Super Tuesday
Show More
Retiring officer opens luxury apartments for Fort Bragg soldiers
Dow bounces back with biggest-ever point gain
Health officials in Washington state report additional COVID-19 deaths
Missing CO boy's stepmother arrested in SC, charged with murder
3rd man charged in shooting death of 26-year-old in east Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News