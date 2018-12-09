INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION

Christmas dinner arrives at the International Space Station

EMBED </>More Videos

The International Space Station's residents will feast on smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce, cookies and fruitcake this holiday season thanks to a delivery from a SpaceX Dragon capsule. (NASA)

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have everything they need to celebrate the holidays following a Saturday delivery loaded with Christmas goodies.

A SpaceX Dragon capsule, launched days earlier from Florida, delivered smoked turkey, green bean casserole, candied yams, cranberry sauce and fruitcake to the laboratory in the sky. There also are shortbread and butter cookies and tubes of icing for decorating.

Commander Alexander Gerst used the space station's big robotic arm to grab the cargo carrier as the two craft soared 250 miles above the Pacific on Saturday. It took two tries to get the Dragon close enough for capture.

The rendezvous was delayed approximately 90 minutes because of trouble with the communication network that serves the space station.

SEE ALSO: How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?

The space station has housed astronauts every Christmas since 2000; crewmembers are afforded time off to celebrate the holiday each year. Three of the space station's current residents will be on board for Christmas; the other three will return to Earth on Dec. 20. Until then, the station is home to two Americans, two Russians, one Canadian and Gerst, who is German.

In addition to the holiday feast and more than 5,000 pounds of other station equipment, the Dragon delivered 40 mice and 36,000 worms for aging and muscle studies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyinternational space stationSpaceXnasaspacechristmasholidayfoodu.s. & world
Related
How do astronauts celebrate Thanksgiving?
INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION
Launched NASA rocket may be visible in NC on Thursday
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
VIDEO: Stunning view of Hurricane Florence from space station
Happy 4th! NASA shares image of 'celestial fireworks'
More international space station
SOCIETY
Pres. Bush gravesite open to public for visitation Saturday
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
Tyler Perry pays off all layaway items at 2 Walmart stores
More Society
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: Snow storm pushes through Raleigh
Snow totals: Raleigh-Durham area sees 'entire winter average in one day'
VIDEO: Good Samaritans help Duke doctor out of snow
NC snow forecast: Temperatures above freezing as storm moves out
PHOTOS: Snow blankets many parts of North Carolina
1 dead after tree falls on car in Matthews
Temperature could reach into the 60s Friday
Mayfield, Browns send Panthers to fifth straight loss
Show More
LIST: Schools, businesses closed due to winter weather
K9 officer unsure of new snow boots
NC snow storm: Duke Energy warns 500,000 could lose power
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage
More News