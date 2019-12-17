abc11 together

'Greatest Christmas ever': Triangle women deliver gifts to Fayetteville family with deaf mother

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Christmas tree inside the McMillian household is decorated with dozens of gifts sprawled underneath.

Wearing her santa hat, 9-year-old Jakayiah McMillian's endless curiosity is getting the best of her. She can't wait to open them.

"I think this will be the greatest Christmas I ever had," said McMillian. "I see beads, braids and bath bombs. It's just amazing to have all these presents underneath our tree and almost filling up half our room."

The child captured the hearts of several ABC11 viewers after they watched our story.

A group of women from Morrisville pledged to donate Christmas gifts to the family and on Sunday they delivered. They drove from the Triangle to Fayetteville bearing gifts.

Group of women gather to donate to Fayetteville family with deaf mother, young girl

"It's so much. I don't even think I can keep track," said Jakayiah's 12-year-old brother Patrick McMillian.

"All the other Christmases we had little presents and not much because mom's money wasn't enough," said McMillian.

It was an emotional meeting with tears and all. If you wouldn't have never done that we wouldn't have such a good Christmas. Now I'm just happy we're one big happy family," said McMillian.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymorrisvillefayettevillechristmas giftdeafchristmasabc11 together
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
Green Chair Project looks to help children in Wake County
1.7 million meals donated to ABC11 Together Food Drive
Sanford man crafts hundreds of wooden toys for children in need
Nonprofit helps students rebuild computers for those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents upset after consultants' decision to keep MVP cirriculum
Documents show UNC paid $75K to keep Confederate group off campus
Police investigating string of Wake County hair salon thefts
City of Durham workers claim hostile work environment, demand change
New program lets students report school concerns anonymously
Vance SRO fired after slamming 6th grader to the ground; new allegation surfaces
Man charged for vandalizing Fayetteville gravesite
Show More
Airplane strikes several others, catches fire in Lee County
2nd suspect arrested in death of man after shooting, crash in Clayton
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Police investigating alleged anti-Hispanic vandalism to Raleigh home
Raleigh 'pay-what-you-can' restaurant founder surprised on GMA
More TOP STORIES News