'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas

'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 2, 2018.

AUSTIN, Texas --
The film "Christmas Vacation" is considered a holiday classic by some, and one man in Texas has taken his love for the movie to a new extreme.

Chris Heerlein recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

He wanted to win a neighborhood holiday display contest, but instead he caused panic only a day after putting his display up.

A passerby was seen on home surveillance video rushing in to try and help the dummy, believing it was a real person.

He even called 911.

The family has since posted a sign outside their home to tell people the display is not real.
