SOCIETY

Didn't get to build a bear? Chuck E. Cheese's steps in with own Pay Your Age event today

EMBED </>More Videos

Chuck E. Cheese offering "Pay your age" for 30 minutes of All You Can Play (KTRK)

HOUSTON, TX --
It looks like one company's botched event is another one's golden opportunity, especially if parents still need a place where their kid can be a kid.

Since Build-A-Bear had to shut down its Pay Your Age event because it was too popular, Chuck E. Cheese's has swooped in to help dry the tears of any children who didn't get to customize their own furry friend.

The chain announced its own Pay Your Age bonanza at all participating locations on Friday.

It even referenced the frenzy in a post on Facebook, saying, "Didn't get to Build A Bear? Come in on 7/13, pay your child's age, and they will get 30 minutes of all you can play."

The deal is only good where Chuck E. Cheese's Play Pass is available.

On Thursday, thousands of people showed up at Build-A-Bear locations across the country to redeem the offer that allowed anyone, young or old, to walk into a store and buy a Make-Your-Own stuffed animal for the price that corresponds to that person's age.



But sometimes you can be a victim of your own success. The crowds mushroomed, forcing the retailer to close the lines.

The company distributed vouchers to customers who were still waiting in lines after they were shut down.

The vouchers are good until Aug. 31, 2018.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenfamilyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Show More
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
More News