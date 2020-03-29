Society

A Sunday message for those whose church service was canceled due to the coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Church services this Sunday, and for the last few weekends, have been canceled for many people in the Triangle due to the spread of coronavirus.

So Pastor Curtis Mulder of Ekklesia Church in Raleigh is bringing you a virtual message.

Watch his message in the video above.

