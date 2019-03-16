bikes

Citrix Cycle bikeshare program launches in Raleigh

EMBED <>More Videos

On Saturday, Citrix Cycle soft launched its Raleigh bikeshare program with roughly 100 bikes in the downtown area.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Citrix Cycle soft launched its Raleigh bikeshare program with roughly 100 bikes in the downtown area.

Stations include:

  • Fayetteville Street

  • GoRaleigh Station

  • Horne at Hillsborough Street

  • Hillsborough at Ashe

  • Hillsborough & Harrington

  • Lane at Bloodworth

  • W South Street at S Saunders

  • Pace at N Person

  • Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

  • West at Morgan

  • West at Jones

  • Seaboard Station

  • Tucker at Glenwood

  • Davie at Dawson


    • The full launch comes later this spring and includes 300 bikes across 30 stations.

    More locations will be made available as they are installed, Citrix said.

    Here's a map with locations and more information.
    Report a Typo
    Related topics:
    societyraleighwake countytravelsocietytransportationbicycleridesharebikes
    Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    BIKES
    Boy with special needs gets custom-made bike
    VIDEO: Cyclist has harrowing close call with oncoming train
    Meet the "Godfather of Lowrider Bikes"
    Fayetteville's Bicycle Man needs community's help after Florence
    TOP STORIES
    Arrest warrant out for husband of Nash Co. woman found dead, search underway
    Man shot near Glenwood South in Raleigh; suspect on loose
    Man hailed as hero for attacking New Zealand mosque gunman
    WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe gives birth to 5th calf
    No. 5 Duke edges No. 3 UNC 74-73 in ACC tournament semifinals
    Citrix Cycle soft launches in Downtown Raleigh
    Family upset with short sentence for undocumented immigrant who killed Raleigh man
    Show More
    Texas man has more video games than anyone on earth
    LIST: St. Patrick's Day parades and other things to do this weekend
    Additional arrest made in Southern Pines bust, cocaine, meth and guns seized
    Spring Lake residents continue clean up 6 months after Florence
    Vigil held in Cary to remember New Zealand terror attack victims
    More TOP STORIES News