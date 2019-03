Citrix Cycle bikeshare program launches in Raleigh

Fayetteville Street

GoRaleigh Station

Horne at Hillsborough Street

Hillsborough at Ashe

Hillsborough & Harrington

Lane at Bloodworth

W South Street at S Saunders

Pace at N Person

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

West at Morgan

West at Jones

Seaboard Station

Tucker at Glenwood

Davie at Dawson

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Citrix Cycle soft launched its Raleigh bikeshare program with roughly 100 bikes in the downtown area.Stations include:The full launch comes later this spring and includes 300 bikes across 30 stations.More locations will be made available as they are installed, Citrix said.Here's a map with locations and more information