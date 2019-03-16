Citrix Cycle bikeshare program launches in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Saturday, Citrix Cycle soft launched its Raleigh bikeshare program with roughly 100 bikes in the downtown area.
Stations include: Fayetteville Street GoRaleigh Station Horne at Hillsborough Street Hillsborough at Ashe Hillsborough & Harrington Lane at Bloodworth W South Street at S Saunders Pace at N Person Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts West at Morgan West at Jones Seaboard Station Tucker at Glenwood Davie at Dawson
The full launch comes later this spring and includes 300 bikes across 30 stations.
More locations will be made available as they are installed, Citrix said.
Here's a map with locations and more information
.
