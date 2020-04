City of Raleigh lowers water rates for customers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- To help families during the coronavirus crisis , the City of Raleigh is lowering water rates for customers who may be using more while under the stay-at-home order.The second-tier limit of 7,500 gallons per month has been increased to 15,000 gallons per month. The temporary change will help customers avoid being charged with the third-tier water rate, which is the most expensive water rate.Since March 12, Raleigh has also suspended disconnections because of non-payment and it has waived late fees.The City is also offering payment plans.