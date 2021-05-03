Clayton man wins $1 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Clayton man won a $1 million prize after stopping at a gas station.
North Carolina lottery officials said Duane Zastrow purchased a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket from the Sandhu's on Amelia Church Road.
Zastrow had the option of taking the $1 million in the form of $50,000 a year over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum and took home $424,509 taxes.
