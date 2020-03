Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski wears special 'Coach K' tie in support of man with cerebral palsy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- As an Army graduate and one of the most prolific coaches in college basketball, Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski always has to look his best.During a particularly tense moment during Monday night's game against N.C. State, Coach K took his blazer off, a common sign that winning is going to take a big effort. It stayed off the rest of the game.His tie stayed on, of course, which is another story."This a great story about this tie," Krzyzewski said after the game. "This is an amazing story about this tie." Will Howell is 20 years old and has cerebral palsy. Howell lives in Georgia and started a business called "WillPower Ties." Krzyzewski said last Friday he got a package from WillPower with one of their specially-designed ties, called " The Coach K ." Howell is a big Duke fan.Krzyzewski sported the tie as Duke ran away from State in the second half en route to an 88-69 victory."I know he watched tonight and I'm sure he said said 'Mom, we won because Coach K wore (the tie)," Krzyzewski joked. "So, I don't know if we should wear it again on Saturday."The Blue Devils face arch-rival North Carolina in the regular-season finale this weekend.