Coast Guard searching for missing sailor near Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coast Guard is searching for a 72-year-old sailor missing near Kill Devil Hills on Saturday.

Officials said Michael Bye was reported to be sailing from New York to Florida on his 35-foot boat, the H.M.S. Me II.

The Coast Guard was notified on Friday that Bye had failed to make contact at an agreed-upon time by a family member in Bellhaven.

Coast Guard search-and-rescue coordinators found his last position via cellphone near Kill Devil Hills.

Anyone with information on Bye's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 757-398-6390.
