Coffee shop started by young people with special needs opens at Farmers Market

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A first of its kind coffee shop is celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh.
321 Coffee is a special partnership between NC State University students and young people with special needs.
You can join them for coffee from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Market Shops section of the Farmers Market at 1201 Agriculture St. in Raleigh.
Since 2016, 321 Coffee has been operating a pop-up coffee stand on the NC State campus.
Lindsay Wrege came up with the idea and enlisted help from fellow students. She says she was inspired by Bitty & Beau's coffee in Wilmington.
"This shop showcases the strengths of those with intellectual and developmental delays; not just that they can make a great cup of coffee, but also the unique values they bring to society," said Wrege.
