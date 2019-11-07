College basketball player with autism scores in debut for Kent State

KENT, OH (WTVD) -- Kalin Bennett, the first known college basketball player with autism, made his debut for Kent State on Wednesday night in a historic moment for college sports.The 6-foot-11 center is the first player to sign a letter of intent with a Division I sports program. Bennett scored two points and grabbed two rebounds in six minutes of action at KSU's Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center.Bennett, from Little Rock, Arkansas, didn't walk until he was four years old. He didn't talk until he was seven.The Golden Flashes defeated Hiram College 97-58.