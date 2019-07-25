Society

California college student discovers 65 million-year-old Triceratops skull in North Dakota

A UC Merced college student made the discovery of a lifetime on a recent paleontology dig.

He unearthed a partial skull of a Triceratops.

Harrison Duran is a fifth-year biology student. He uncovered the 65 million-year-old skull in North Dakota during a dig last month.

The fossil was found upside down with the base of its left horn partially exposed.

The dinosaur has been named "Alice" after the landowner.

Duran said his interest in dinosaurs dates back to his early childhood. He now hopes to use the fossil as an education tool for others.
