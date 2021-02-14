Society

Comedian hands out $13,000 in tips to workers at NYC bar

NEW YORK -- A New York City comedian handed out some huge tips on Thursday to workers at Lilly's Cocktail and Wine Bar on the city's Upper West Side.

Robyn Schall, who went viral last year for reading her 2020 goals, wanted to do something nice for hard-working New Yorkers struggling to get by in the pandemic.

Schall asked her 142,000 Instagram followers to donate money, and they came through with $13,000. She divvied up the funds and handed out big checks to very stunned workers.

"I'm going to cry," said a restaurant worker named Victor in one of the videos Schall posted to Instagram.

"We know things have been tough, and we're just glad to do something," Schall told another staff member named Ulyana.

After all that, Schall still had $100 left, so she walked around the corner to a pizza place, and spread the love there as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citynew yorkmoneycomedianu.s. & worldrestaurantfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Hospitalizations below 2K for first time since November
Thousands without power as freezing drizzle moves through NC
12-year-old shoots Goldsboro home intruder during robbery
Some NC students say more Black history needs to be taught
Parkland massacre: Victims remembered 3 years later
What if COVID-19 never goes away?
Trump acquitted: Senate votes 57-43 at impeachment trial
Show More
2 Robeson County teens killed in Scotland County wreck
Sen. Burr votes guilty to convict Trump, Tillis votes not guilty
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
15th HKonJ march goes on virtually amid pandemic
Chris Harrison 'stepping aside' from role as 'Bachelor' host
More TOP STORIES News