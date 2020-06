Confederate monument in Fayetteville removed by private owners

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Crews have removed the Confederate monument in the Haymount area of Fayetteville.The 1902 statue was removed by its private owners and placed into storage.The action was not directed or paid for by the city.The work happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.Earlier this week, crews removed the NC Confederate Monument from Capitol ground in Raleigh. days after demonstrators toppled two soldier statues off the monument.