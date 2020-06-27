confederate monument

Confederate monument in Fayetteville removed by private owners

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. -- Crews have removed the Confederate monument in the Haymount area of Fayetteville.

The 1902 statue was removed by its private owners and placed into storage.

The action was not directed or paid for by the city.

RELATED: Rocky Mount Confederate monument to be removed next week

The work happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

'It's a sign of division:' Fayetteville Mayor requests Market House be removed from city logo

Earlier this week, crews removed the NC Confederate Monument from Capitol ground in Raleigh. days after demonstrators toppled two soldier statues off the monument.

RELATED: Statue of white supremacist Josephus Daniels removed from Raleigh's Nash Square
