Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis

By Jason Beal
SAN FRANCISCO -- With bars, restaurants and wineries closed during the coronavirus pandemic, people are finding creative ways to still enjoy activities that are typically done in group settings. One of those activities: getting together with friends for drinks.

"We are really into technology, and we use Zoom at work," says Aldo Raicich of San Francisco, "We thought it would be a good idea to do a virtual happy hour."

RELATED: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

Raicich and his partner, Jeff Johnson, invited about 20 of their friends to the video chat hangout. "At one point we had at least 12, maybe even more, different screens going on at once," Johnson said.

"It was a no-brainer for me and my husband to say yes, we'll join you!" said Marc Smolowitz, one of many who attended the virtual happy hour. Smolowitz said that remaining social, while still practicing social distancing, helps everyone stay healthy and sane.

"We are all definitely very social people, right?" said Smolowitz. "And so the idea of social distancing when you're a very social person means you have to adjust, right?"

But for Raicich and Johnson, staying inside during the shelter-in-place order has allowed them to stay better connected.

RELATED: Bay Area takes on popular push-up challenge and more on social media, while sheltering-in-place

"I will say that these past two weeks we have met via FaceTime and Zoom with more friends that we have not seen for real for a long time," Raicich said.

So reach out to someone, organize your own virtual hangout, and socialize as best you can while staying home.

Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirussocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worlddrinkingalcohol
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Stocks move lower on Wall Street following a big 3-day rally
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 763 cases reported in NC, 3 deaths
Coronavirus: Navy hospital ship arrives in Los Angeles | WATCH
Raleigh sanitation worker dies of COVID-19, union says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: At least 763 cases reported in NC, 3 deaths
Raleigh sanitation worker dies of COVID-19, union says
Man lost mom to COVID-19, forced to say goodbye via FaceTime
US now most coronavirus cases in world
120 Fort Bragg troops told to be ready to deploy for COVID-19 relief
British PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus
Baby found in plastic bag in woods: Union County deputies
Show More
1 dead in Fayetteville shooting
Actor Mark Blum died from coronavirus complications
Mask shortage prompts Duke to disinfect, reuse masks
NFL draft still scheduled for April despite COVID-19 outbreak
Sampson County shooting leaves 1 dead
More TOP STORIES News