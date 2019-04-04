Society

Country star Brad Paisley breaks ground on free grocery store in Nashville

EMBED <>More Videos

Country singer Brad Paisley is opening a non-profit grocery store in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Country singer Brad Paisley and wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are partnering with Belmont University to open a non-profit grocery store in Nashville.

It's going to be called The Store and will serve less fortunate people in the Nashville area.

RELATED: Country music star Brad Paisley reminisces on friendship with Bushes
EMBED More News Videos

Country star Brad Paisley talks about his relationship with Barbara and George Bush



Customers, who are referred there by nonprofit and government agencies, can shop for food and other necessities for free for one year.

The goal is to serve roughly 3,000 people per year.

RELATED: Brad Paisley surprises coffee shop customers with small concert before RodeoHouston performance
EMBED More News Videos

Costumers at a coffee shop in The Woodlands got quite a surprise.



The Paisley family says they got the idea from volunteering with their kids at a similar store in California.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytennesseecelebritymusic newsu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodnon profit
TOP STORIES
Target raises its minimum wage to $13
Live: Jonathan Sander's confession tape played in triple murder trial
WATCH LIVE: Family of woman killed in Ethiopia crash filing lawsuit against Boeing
Teen tells police that he's boy missing since 2011
Meteor lights up North Carolina sky
Teacher taped student's mouth at Southern Wake Academy, principal says
Lawmakers look to repeal death penalty in North Carolina
Show More
Sephora lipstick sample gave woman herpes, lawsuit says
Flu now responsible for 172 NC deaths so far this season
Airline worker dances with cheerleaders during flight delay
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
EXCLUSIVE: Zuckerberg defends Facebook's actions after terror attack live streamed
More TOP STORIES News