u.s. & world

Couple ties the knot as Hurricane Barry approaches Gulf Coast

MORGAN CITY, La. -- Hurricane Barry threw a wrench into many Louisianians' plans, but one couple wouldn't let the looming storm get in the way of their wedding.

The couple decided to go ahead with their Friday ceremony in Morgan City, saying that canceling the wedding was not an option because a wedding during a hurricane is a family tradition of sorts.

Bride Maria Templet told KATC-TV that her grandparents were married in a hurricane nearly 70 years ago: "We just said we'll have faith and go with it."

The groom, Jean Paul, said the hurricane brought an extra dose of luck to their wedding.

"You wet a knot, it gets tighter...and they say rain on a wedding day is good luck. Well, we got a hurricane," he said. "You don't cancel a marriage. You don't cancel a wedding under any condition."

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday advisory that Barry had reached maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts.

Hurricane-force winds were measured some 45 miles (75 km) to the east of the storm's center, which was located 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana. It was moving northwest at 6 mph.

Weather forecasters said a hurricane warning is in effect for Intracoastal City to Grand Isle. Such a warning means that hurricane conditions are expected within the warning area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED STORIES
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season: This year's storm name list
Decade later, victims recall destruction left by Katrina
Resident forced to flee to Houston during Katrina returns to New Orleans
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylouisianau.s. & worldweddinghurricanesevere weather
U.S. & WORLD
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
PHOTOS: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Barry
California girl says iPhone caught fire
Florida mom faces felony for licking prank in doctor's office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Barry crawls toward Louisiana, dumping heavy rains
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
Heat advisory in effect for multiple counties
7 arrested after fight that led to death of Red Springs 5-year-old
Going to see the Dix Park sunflowers? Here's what you need to know
Durham police investigating hit-and-run on Holloway Street
Hundreds in downtown Raleigh protest conditions at border
Show More
Dudley man charged with raping 13-year-old
'Heartbreaking:' Triangle patients, doctors react to California embryo mix-up
Saturdays removed off parking enforcement in downtown Fayetteville
Report: FTC approves roughly $5B fine for Facebook
Sand swallows car as Tropical Storm Barry approaches
More TOP STORIES News