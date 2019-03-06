u.s. & world

Utah cousins marry and seek to have union legally recognized

Utah cousins seek to change marriage laws

A pair of first cousins are now husband and wife and looking to change marriage laws where they live.

Michael and Angie Lee say they have loved one another since they were children but social norms and Utah law kept them apart for years.

They recently traveled to Colorado to legally wed.

"We're like, 'OK this is crazy, but we're adults now; we're single now; we're just going to go for it,'" Michael said. "No one I've ever been with will make me feel as perfect as she does and her being my cousin--and some of the responses--is a small price to pay."

The couple's marriage is not recognized in Utah.

They are petitioning to change the law.
