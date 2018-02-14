VALENTINE'S DAY

Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day if you're single

Here are 7 ways to make Feb. 14 awesome. (Shutterstock)

LA Blake
Valentine's Day is all about love, and that includes loving yourself!

Just because you don't have plans for a candlelit dinner doesn't mean you can't take the holiday to do something nice. Self-compassion can lower your chances of depression and anxiety and may even lead to better nutrition, science suggests.

Here are ideas for activities to make Feb. 14 awesome. Go ahead and pick one - you deserve it!

DIY spa day

While tossing some cucumbers on your eyes might be relaxing, Valentine's Day calls for something more luxurious. For the ultimate DIY spa day, check out this post from Babble, which has instructions for everything from bath bombs to an edible DIY mask.

Run a 5K

Get those endorphins pumping with a nice Valentine's Day run. There are themed runs around the country celebrating the holiday, so if anything it's a great excuse to put on your favorite red or pink running gear.

Pamper your pet

Even if you don't have a sweetheart, you can still buy Valentine's Day presents. Your pet is sure to be one of the most appreciative recipients around. Bonus: Your dog snuggling with his new heart pillow makes for an adorable Instagram pic.

Redecorate

Treat yourself with something that will make you smile every day when you come home. Rearrange an entire room around a new painting, photo or even a piece of furniture for a refreshing new look.

Take a class

You know that skill you've always wanted to learn but have never had the time? Making time for that is a great way to show some self-love. Whether it's a cooking class or painting party, you'll leave feeling accomplished and ready to try something else new.

Discover a new movie

Valentine's Day is less than a month before the Oscars, which means it's the perfect time to catch up on the best movies of the year before the biggest night in Hollywood. Check out the full list of nominees here.

Throw a tongue-in-cheek "anti-Valentine's" party

If you want to approach the holiday with a sense of humor, invite all your single friends over for an "anti-Valentine's Day" party. You can decorate with hearts that say "love stinks," ironically eat heart-shaped food and watch a non-romantic movie.
