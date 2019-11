Confederate statue outside Chatham County courthouse removed

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A long-debated Confederate monument outside the Chatham County historic courthouse came down overnight.Crews dismantled the monument, including the statue and pedestal, on Tuesday. The items will be transported to a safe location where they will be preserved until the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) finds a more appropriate location to place them.This past weekend, 11 people were charged in a brawl that happened at the statue.The statue went up in 1907.In October, three people were arrested during a protest of the highly-contested statue.