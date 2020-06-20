Crews begin to remove Daughters of the Confederacy Monument in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Crews in downtown Raleigh are removing the Daughters of the Confederacy Monument.
This follows the partial toppling of the Confederate monument outside the Capitol Friday evening.
Protesters gathered outside the Capitol and took down parts of the monument with ropes. The statues were dragged on the street and one was hung on W. Hargett Street.
The Monument to North Carolina Women of the Confederacy was dedicated in 1914 and was created to recognize the sacrifices of North Carolina women during the Civil War.
