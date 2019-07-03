Cumberland County community rallying around family of plane crash victims

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County community is rallying around the family of the Hope Mills plane crash victims.
Student volunteers with Grace College of Divinity and local Chaplains continue picking up debris pieces at the crash site.
"We're finding house items, clothes, personal items. They had a dog. We're finding dog stuff like dog toys," said student Rebecca Allup.
The back end of the mobile home is torn apart exposing everything inside.
Volunteers are hoping that their efforts are one less stress for Loretta Parker, who is still recovering in the hospital.
"It could have happened to me and I would have appreciated the help of everyone coming out here to help me out," said Nicolle Quezada, another student volunteer.
Fayetteville restaurants are also chipping in to donate hot meals to the family.
"If we can just take care of one small aspect then that's what we will do. Just so we can ease what will be a hard transition for this family," said Mission BBQ catering manager Jessica Rosado.
Volunteers told ABC 11 that the family is still seeking assistance.
If you'd like to help, email Diane Sharp at Dsharp@gcd.edu
