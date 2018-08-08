Cumberland County siblings form lemonade stand to help homeless kids

Meet Lila and Lathen Hairr. They set up a lemonade stand to raise money to get school supplies for homeless children. At 10/11, why they say it means so much to be able to give back. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ekLBzzTXFG — Akilah Davis (@DavisABC11) August 9, 2018

Two children in Cumberland County are selling lemonade to help homeless kids in their community. They're using the money to buy book bags and school supplies."They set up a little table, made their own sign and had their little lemonade cups, and they even started drawing pictures and selling pictures for a nickel," said Jason Hairr, the father of the two enterprising youngsters.For two hours a day during the course of two weeks, the pair got to work and sold lemonade for $1 a cup."They don't have school supplies. They don't have anything to play with. Nothing," Lathen Hairr, 8, said of homeless children. "We need to get money so we can get school supplies so they can have a good life, too."The children earned $350 and they're already making plans to make more money next year."We might do lemonade, but add more stuff like cupcakes and cookies, said 6-year-old Lila Hairr.