ABC11 TOGETHER

Cumberland County teen finds wallet stolen during break-in, returns it to owner

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a local high school student. (Credit: CCSO)

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
By
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
ABC11 Together is highlighting the good deed of a local high school student.

Saiveon Jackson was walking around his Cumberland County neighborhood, looking for lawns to cut for cash this summer, when he found a wallet on the side of the road.

When he went to return it, he learned that the owner wasn't the only one looking for it.

Jackson spoke with ABC11 on Thursday. He showed us his lawn mower which had given out after all the lawns he had been cutting this week.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"I usually walk around, ask people if I can mow their yards," Jackson said. "I usually charge them $30.00."

And Monday morning was no different.

"I was just walking around and I saw a wallet in the grass, so I went to the door and nobody answered," said Jackson.

In a very millennial move, Jackson turned to social media to find the owner.

"I texted him on Facebook and he texted me back the same day," said Jackson.

The cops also came calling.

"I get a call from the sheriff's department and they're like, 'I'm calling about your son Saiveon,'" said Danelle Jackson, Saiveon's mom. "So I'm like, 'Oh my goodness, what's going on, what's wrong?'"

But it was more so about what Saveion did right.

That wallet belonged to Donte Wise, Admissions Director at Fayetteville State University.

Deputies said it was stolen during a car break-in on Sunday night.

"I'm just so thankful to God that he allowed Saiveon to find it," said Wise. "Anyone else could've found it and had bad intentions. But he found it and with the heart he has ..."

Saiveon returned a wallet full of money that he could've used himself.

"Next week, I have a school trip for FCCLA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and that's what I was mowing for," said Jackson.

The selfless act, which was posted on Facebook, has now gotten thousands of likes and shares.

Saiveon's mom said it's a product of his upbringing.

"I've always taught him standards. You're a man, you're going to look another man in his eyes and always do the right thing. Whether you're alone or if everyone else isn't doing the right thing.

In other words, just follow the golden rule.

"I know if it was my wallet, I would want someone to return it," said Jackson.

Saiveon leaves next week for Atlanta.

He's looking for more lawns to cut.

NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
A local Fayetteville lawn care company surprises a boy, wanting to start his own summer business, after showing strong work ethic.


To thank the teen, Wise is raising money for his trip.



Donations can be made online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyabc11 togetherfeel goodcumberland county newsCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC11 TOGETHER
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
Help Durham kids in need of school supplies on Saturday
Firefighters Fill the Boot for MDA
ABC 11 Together Perspectives for August 19, 2018
NC Gay & Lesbian Film Festival taking place in Durham
More abc11 together
SOCIETY
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
Women denied job because of 'ghetto' names
Homeless Fayetteville man receives new bike, meal after crash
New Jersey TSA officer and child compete in unlikely dance battle
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
More Society
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News