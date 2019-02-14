SOCIETY

Cupid's arrow strikes in Wake Tech Community College classroom

Cupid's arrow struck in a Wake Tech Community College classroom on Valentine's Day when 25-year-old Yordano Rastelli proposed to his long-time girlfriend Rochelle Camacho.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Rastelli popped the question on Thursday night in the classroom where they first met.

After a video presentation showing their six-year relationship and plenty of tears, Rastelli got on one knee and asked Camacho to marry him.

The couple met in 2013 in an acting class. They were paired up to act out a scene from the movie "An Officer and a Gentleman."

Camacho said she now knows why her fiance was so nervous all day on Valentine's day.

"I had an idea because he was acting so weird and I was like, why is he acting so weird," said Camacho. "So I had an idea, but I didn't really expect it."

Rastelli acknowledged his behavior was a little off.

"Yeah, I guess I was a little nervous," said Rastelli.

Their family and friends were there to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

They said they are excited to pick a date for the wedding.
