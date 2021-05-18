Andrew Brown Jr.

District Attorney says deputies' actions were 'justified' in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

DA says deputies were 'justified' in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that the deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 were justified in their actions and would not face criminal charges.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said before explaining and showing the body camera video to the public for the first time.

Brown's family, who had already seen the video in question, previously said the video showed Brown afraid for his life backing away and then driving off in an attempt to escape being killed.

Womble said the deputies were serving arrest warrants on Brown following an investigation that linked him with drug-related crimes. They learned of Brown's location and deployed there to arrest him.

The total time the deputies interacted with Brown--from the moment they jumped out of the truck to the moment they pulled Brown's body out of his crashed vehicle--was 44 seconds.

Womble showed four different body camera videos from the deputies during those 44 seconds.

WARNING: The contents of this video may be disturbing.
WARNING: The contents of this video may be disturbing. Audio has been edited to remove language that some may find offensive.



The video shows the deputies jumping out of the back of their truck, running at Brown's vehicle, cursing and pointing guns at him.

Brown begins reversing his vehicle away from deputies. According to Womble, the back of his vehicle was blocked by his home. At this point, Brown begins driving forward--toward the deputies who had surrounded his vehicle.

As Brown's car begins going forward, one deputy is forced to sidestep the vehicle to avoid being hit.

"Brown's precise speed in attempting to flee and striking deputy Lundsford is uncertain. But that he drove recklessly and endangered the officers, is not uncertain. Therefore I find that Brown's actions and conduct were indeed dangerous by the time of the shooting," Womble said.

WATCH: District Attorney's opening remarks during Tuesday press conference

District Attorney Andrew Womble said Tuesday that the deputies who shot and killed Andrew Brown Jr. on April 21 were justified in their actions.



According to Womble, the first shot fired by the deputies entered the front windshield of Brown's car. Several more shots are fired through the passenger and rear passenger door and window. Finally, as Brown drives off, more shots are fired through the back of the car.

Brown's car travels a short distance before crashing into a tree. The same deputies who shot him run to the crash site and remove his body from the vehicle.

Investigators did not find a weapon inside Brown's vehicle.

"I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate that the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger," Womble said.

Womble went on to say that the law does not require the danger to law enforcement to be actual. As long as the danger is apparent, it can justify the use of force--although Womble believes the deputies faced both apparent and actual danger during their interaction with Brown.

"The constitution does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of a serious threat of harm," Womble said.

Womble said the official autopsy has not be finalized, but preliminary results from the medical examiner's office showed Brown had suffered two gunshot wounds: one to the right shoulder and one to the back of the head. The cause of death appears to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The autopsy also found a substance consistent with crystal meth was found in Brown's mouth at the time of his death.

Autopsy PC, the company Brown's family hired to perform an independent autopsy, said Brown was shot four times in the right arm, and then once -- fatally -- in the back of the head.
SEE ALSO: How a close-knit community copes with being thrust into national spotlight with shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.



Police records show investigators wanted to search the home to prove that he sold and was in possession of "crack" cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. According to the warrant, detectives used an undercover informant to record audio and video of them purchasing "crack" cocaine and methamphetamine from Brown on numerous occasions.

SEE ALSO: Attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family say prosecutor should recuse himself from case

The police shooting, described as an "execution" by Brown's family members, has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner. Protesters and civil rights leaders have demanded full release of the video.

Back in April, Judge Jeffrey Foster put a hold on the public release of the video. He ruled that it shouldn't be released for 30 days but had to be released within 45 days.

Then, earlier this month, Foster ruled that the family would only be shown about 20 minutes of the nearly two hours.
Brown's family has since watched that footage and said they believed it showed the whole story of what happened.

They said it reaffirmed what they already believed based on the initial snippet they watched, which they say showed that his killing was not justified.

Brown's son Jha'rod Ferebee said he thought the shooting never should have happened.

"My father did not deserve to die at all," Ferebee said. "He did not deserve to get killed. In any way shape or form, he did not pose any threat at all. Come court, there's no way that this could be justified. There's no way possible."

Gov. Roy Cooper has previously recommended that a special prosecutor handle the case.
