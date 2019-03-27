costco

Dad blown away by savings after his first Costco trip

EMBED <>More Videos

Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy! A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and people are loving his reaction.

LOS ANGELES -- Who knew a trip to Costco could bring so much joy!

A Southern California dad was blown away by unbelievable savings he made on his first trip to Costco, and Twitter is loving his reaction.

TJ Musto shared video of his father showing off his purchases saying, "My dad went to Costco for the first time in his life."

In the video, "Costco dad" is completely floored at how much money he saved on sauce, water, sausage and other items.

"These sausages - I think were 8 bucks!" he said.

The internet is developing a collective crush, with some referring to him as "Hot Costco Dad."

As of Wednesday, the video had more than five million views on Twitter.

The video ends with dad laughing and exclaiming, "Stephanie said she's getting me a Costco card for my birthday."

Report a Typo
Related topics:
societyfunny videoviral videofoodsavingscostcou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COSTCO
Duke grad student in critical condition after being shot in Costco parking lot
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Costco 27-pound bucket of mac and cheese sells out
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
TOP STORIES
'It's not fair:' Mom sobs over teenage son killed in Raleigh hit-and-run
Man dies after being stabbed in neck by boyfriend, Raleigh police say
End of the line: GoTriangle recommends discontinuing light-rail project
Routine oil change reveals large nest of mice in Cary family's car
WATCH LIVE: Trial continues for Wake County man accused of killing 3 neighbors
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Norway cruise ship engines failed from lack of oil: Official
Show More
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Neglected Great Dane mix puppy used to prevent future harm to animals
Salisbury Fire Department expecting 7 babies
DeVos' call to defund Special Olympics met with concern, skepticism in NC
Soldier killed in car crash on Fort Bragg
More TOP STORIES News