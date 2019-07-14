VIDEO: Dad pretends to have adorable 'argument' with infant daughter

HOUSTON, Texas -- A video on Instagram of a Houston man and his infant daughter having an adorable "argument" is gaining lots of attention.The video shows 1-year-old Alaya, who cannot speak, having a full conversation with her father Carlos Lewis Jr.Despite the baby babble, Carlos attempts to communicate with her."Don't catch an attitude with me," Carlos said playfully.She then proceeded to catch a lot of attitude.Alaya was speaking in baby talk, but her babble and hand gestures communicated her feelings effectively.One thing is for sure: Carlos definitely has some lively debates in his future.The adorable video, which lasts about one minute, was shared to Carlos' Instagram account, hashtaglos.