U.S. & WORLD

Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board

EMBED </>More Videos

Father accidentally leaves baby on train. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2019.

CLEVELAND --
A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board.

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority released a statement about the Jan. 12 incident in East Cleveland on Wednesday.

The statement said the train's driver learned about the baby on board before it arrived at the next station, which was just a minute away.

RTA officials responded and quickly returned to the station where the father was reunited with the child.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldparentingtrainsbaby
U.S. & WORLD
Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
BB&T, SunTrust combining in $66 billion all-stock deal
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
The country's best gin is closer than you think
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
More Society
Top Stories
Raleigh expected to set record highs Thursday; cold to push back in
Wake County family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
BB&T, SunTrust combining in $66 billion all-stock deal
Veterinarians bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Gucci pulls sweater after customers say it resembles blackface
1 killed in Wayne County crash
'Joke was on me:' Mom says Raleigh officers aimed guns at son with autism
Woman gives birth on bus in Chicago
Show More
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
'Humiliation:' Driver says wife was affected by DMV backlog
Conviction upheld for woman who urged boyfriend's suicide
Durham dad explains why son took knee during pledge at council meeting
Raleigh residents view master plan for Dorothea Dix Park one last time
More News