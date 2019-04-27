Date of late Wake Forest High student barred from attending school prom

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The prom date of Ian Lewis, the Wake Forest High student who tragically passed away last week after he drowned, has been informed she cannot attend Saturday night's prom.
Emilie Boyd attends Rolesville High and was a close friend of Lewis. The pair had planned to attend prom together at their respective schools.
Following his passing, Boyd said she still planned on attending the Wake Forest High prom with a group of friends in hopes of celebrating Lewis.
"I want to go for him. I want to keep his memory going. Keep the party going," Boyd told our news-gathering partners at the News and Observer earlier this week.
Instead, Boyd's family told ABC11 off-camera that school officials told them on Thursday that she can't go, citing concerns about her emotional state and the impact it could have other students.
They said they first learned about the possibility on Tuesday from a fellow student, who had checked with school leaders about making sure Boyd could still attend. When told she could not attend, the Boyd's called the school to learn more information.
The Boyd's said the Lewis family visited the school on Wednesday to find out more and were told at the time a decision was not final.
In a statement, Wake County Public School System Chief of Communications Tim Simmons told ABC11:
This has been a difficult and emotional week for many Wake Forest High School students and staff. Our hearts go out to the families of Ian and Paige and those who are grieving. Several memorials and vigils have been held and more are planned. After speaking yesterday with many who are directly involved, we decided a high school prom would not be an appropriate setting to memorialize a student.
During her interview with the News and Observer, Boyd shared how Lewis had asked her to prom.
"He actually promposed to me at one of his soccer games. He ran up and scored a goal and then grabbed a sign and ran up to me holding up the sign and promposed. I ran up, gave him a hug, and then like yelled at him and told him to go back on the field, the game was still going on," Boyd recalled.
Boyd said she disagreed with the district's decision but will respect it. Instead, she will attend Ian's visitation tomorrow, and spend the day with his family and a group of Ian's friends.
