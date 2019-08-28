good news

Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office makes first day of school special for daughter of deputy killed in crash

Izabella Manning, the daughter of killed Edgecombe County Sheriff's Deputy David Manning, was escorted to class by the sheriff's office at Fairview Elementary on Wednesday. (Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)

The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office made a little girl's first day of school memorable, even without her late father who was killed in the line of duty.

The Sheriff's Office lined up on both sides of the sidewalk to give Izabella Manning a queen's entrance at Fairview Elementary School in Rocky Mount on Wednesday. Deputies then walked with her to the classroom, giving hugs and gathering for a group photo.



"We escorted her to her classroom on her first day of school; as we wish Deputy Manning could have," read the post. "Because Deputy David Manning (839) gave his all, we pledge to give all we have in protecting his offspring."

David Manning was killed in a March 2018 collision in Tarboro. Four people were arrested in connection with the crash.

