Day of Hope benefiting Feeding America

Last week we asked for your help for our local Feeding America food banks and you were there.
Now, on April 9, all of ABC and Disney are joining in with a Day of Hope to support the national Feeding America network.
You can donate to the Feeding America network here or you can donate directly to our local food banks here.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America's member food banks, their partner food pantries, and meal programs reach every county and community in the United States.
If you need assistance or would like to get involved here are a few resources:
- To apply for SNAP formerly known as food stamps go to foodbankcenc.org
- Call NC 2-1-1, an information and referral service for food assistance and other resources available 24 hours a day. Go to nc211.org
- For a list of grab and go meals for kids go to foodbankcenc.org
- Visit Feeding America's feedingamerica.org/take-action page to learn more about urgent issues and how you can help.
To learn even more about the local food banks in our region, and the resources they offer, visit the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC and the Second Harvest of Southeast NC for more information.