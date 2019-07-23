Debate: Does swimming count as a bath or shower?

Social media is seemingly torn on the question: Does swimming in a pool count as taking a bath or shower?It even has its own hashtag: #SummerBath.Turns out, people are split.Even the CDC weighed in with results of its own study, which found that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted to using swimming as an alternative to bathing.They highly recommend showering before you get in a pool, yet the agency hasn't actually declared any rule on what to do after you swim.Apparently, some people assume that the chlorine in the pool works the same as soap.The other half are really grossed out that this is even a debate.