Society

Debate: Does swimming count as a bath or shower?

Social media is seemingly torn on the question: Does swimming in a pool count as taking a bath or shower?

It even has its own hashtag: #SummerBath.

Turns out, people are split.

Even the CDC weighed in with results of its own study, which found that 51% of Americans surveyed admitted to using swimming as an alternative to bathing.

They highly recommend showering before you get in a pool, yet the agency hasn't actually declared any rule on what to do after you swim.

Apparently, some people assume that the chlorine in the pool works the same as soap.

The other half are really grossed out that this is even a debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyswimmingpoolbig talkershygiene
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 teens, 6-year-old tied to gun store theft
Bodies of missing Raleigh men not yet found, 2 charged with murder
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Wake County high school student killed in Fuquay-Varina hit-and-run
Body of ECU student found off Wrightsville Beach, officials say
$450 million I-95 widening on horizon in Cumberland County
Dozens in Raleigh march in solidarity with Puerto Rico protests
Show More
How your online behaviors could soon affect your car insurance rate
You've seen ESP in Stranger Things. This Durham center studies it
$12M cigarette trafficking, money laundering ring busted in NC
Study: Plant-based diet may help prevent Type 2 diabetes
Man charged in death of teen found shot in car outside Duke hospital
More TOP STORIES News