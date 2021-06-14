Society

'DEFUND' to be removed from road in front of Durham police headquarters

DURHAM, N.C. -- The City of Durham is removing a bright gold "DEFUND" sign painted on the road in front of police headquarters a year ago.

The lettering was painted on the road last June in front of Durham police headquarters as racial-justice protests swept across the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?

Normally the city would immediately remove graffiti, but Durham officials allowed the "DEFUND" sign to stay in place.

At a work session Thursday, the city council unanimously agreed to remove the painting. The city will also remove the word "FUND" painted on the road in front of the Health and Human Services Building on Main Street.

Durham city council member pushes back against 'defund the police' movement, says city can't handle immediate cut to force
