Demonstrations planned in Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville in response to recent police shootings

It was a night of protest in the Midwest on Thursday night with demonstrations near Minneapolis and Chicago over the police shooting deaths of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and 13-year-old Adam Toledo. The demonstrators demanded justice for the families and police reform.Tensions were already high amid the nearby trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death last year of George Floyd.Thursday, Chicago officials released graphic video showing an officer fatally shooting Toledo, a Latino boy, in March. And On Friday, transcripts were released showing that a grand jury investigating the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude last year in Rochester, New York, voted 15-5 not to charge the three officers involved in his restraint.Here in North Carolina, there are plans to join in on those protests.Several events are scheduled across the region, including in Durham, Raleigh and Fayetteville.In Cumberland County, officials announced that government offices would close at 4 p.m.In downtown Raleigh, an anti-racism demonstration is planned for outside the Governor's Mansion at 6:30 p.m.Groups have said they will also gather outside the Durham County Courthouse at 7 p.m.