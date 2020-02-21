McDougald Terrace

DHA awarded $2.5 million in grants for McDougald Terrace residents

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- McDougald Terrace residents will be receiving a helping hand after the Durham Housing Authority (DHA) received two grants totaling up to $2.5 million.

The DHA received a grant worth $2.3 million from the Department of Housing and Urban Development under the expectation to be used during the next four years to help residents secure jobs. The grant should help the DHA provide long-term employment solutions to McDougald residents.

In addition, the DHA received a second grant of $100,000 by First Horizon Foundation, a private charitable foundation. The grant is meant to provide "much needed services" to residents who have been displaced from their homes for nearly two months because of carbon monoxide and other concerns.

RELATED: DHA CEO Anthony Scott blames McDougald Terrace issues on years of 'historical underfunding'

"DHA is sincerely grateful to be awarded this generous grant during a time of such dire need for our residents. We would like to thank the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People's Stella Adams for bringing the plight of McDougald Terrace residents to the attention of First Horizon Bank. A grant like this allows us to provide services for our relocated residents such as child care, youth activities, adult activities and transportation, and to provide support for residents as they return home," said Anthony Scott, CEO of the Durham Housing Authority.

