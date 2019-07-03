Displaying your flag for Fourth of July? Here's how to do it properly

1. Traditional guidelines call for displaying the flag in public only from sunrise to sunset. Sunset right now is around 8:30 p.m.2. You can keep it up after sunset, but you need to have a light on it. My floodlight on my flag is on a dusk to dawn timer, and I use an LED spotlight to save money over a traditional light bulb.3. According to the Veteran's Administration, it should not be displayed during rain, snow and wind storms, unless it is an all-weather flag. If a storm is coming, I try to take mine down, so it doesn't get ripped off my house.4. It should be raised briskly and lowered ceremoniously.Also, if you have a flag that you can't lower to half-staff (hopefully we don't need to for a while), check out what to do in the video below: