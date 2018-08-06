SOCIETY

Do you recognize this urn that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach?

Recognize this urn? It washed ashore on Myrtle Beach.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WTVD) --
An urn, filled with ashes, has washed ashore in Myrtle Beach and there is a call out to track down the owner, according to The Sun News of Myrtle Beach.

A lifeguard made the discovery along 31st Avenue North.

The urn is solid brass, rimmed in mother-of-pearl and weighs about 15 pounds.

It did not contain identification linking it to the ashes. After cremation, there is no DNA.

This is the first time an urn has been found on the beach along Horry County, according to coroner Robert Edge.

The urn is now at his office and he will keep it until it is claimed.
