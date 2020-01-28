Society

Playground Safety Concerns: Does your child's playground pose safety risks?

By and Maggie Green
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When researching your child's school, did you take a look at the playground to make sure it's safe?

Do you have safety concerns about your child's playground? Send Troubleshooter Diane Wilson a note here.

A Wake County couple said their son was injured on the playground at Timber Drive Elementary School in 2017 when he cut his leg to the bone. Inspection reports from 2016 and 2017 show the district was aware of the crack in the platform where Gary McCabe's son hurt himself, but McCabe said the district did nothing to prevent his son's injuries.

"These aren't cosmetic issues, these are safety issues," McCabe said. "If you get an inspection report and you do nothing with it, what good is that inspection report? Yes, you can check that box, but have you made anything safer? No."

This is where we need your help. We want to know if you think your child's playground is safe. Head to their school or daycare, and see if there are any problems. If so take pictures and/or video report the issues and share it with us.

Thursday at 5:30 p.m., I-team Troubleshooter Diane Wilson will look into the safety of playgrounds at Wake County Schools and what the district is doing to make sure they're safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywake countyncplaygroundi teamnorth carolina newswake county schoolsconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rocky Mount police investigate after woman shot in a car
All 9 bodies recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Neighbors seek answers after deadly shooting at Raleigh rec center
Arrest made in 'impatient' robbery at Durham convenience store
First 'pay-what-you-can' kid's art studio opens in Raleigh
McDonald's adds chicken breakfast sandwiches to national menu
7.7 earthquake strikes between Cuba and Jamaica
Show More
Couple busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop
Trump's lawyers argue against relevancy of Bolton testimony
Community bands together, renovates home for paralyzed teen
Garcetti offers city's support in planning Kobe Bryant funeral
Day care worker accused of assaulting children
More TOP STORIES News