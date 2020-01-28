Playground Safety Concerns: Does your child's playground pose safety risks?

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- When researching your child's school, did you take a look at the playground to make sure it's safe?
A Wake County couple said their son was injured on the playground at Timber Drive Elementary School in 2017 when he cut his leg to the bone. Inspection reports from 2016 and 2017 show the district was aware of the crack in the platform where Gary McCabe's son hurt himself, but McCabe said the district did nothing to prevent his son's injuries.
"These aren't cosmetic issues, these are safety issues," McCabe said. "If you get an inspection report and you do nothing with it, what good is that inspection report? Yes, you can check that box, but have you made anything safer? No."
