Dog who wandered 700 miles will reunite with owner

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO - (WTVD) -- "Annie" made quite the journey on a 700-mile trip from California to New Mexico.
It was a trek across state lines, entering a different time zone and into an unsuspecting young man's life.
Juan Treto, a New Mexico State University student, was walking home when the friendly husky approached him. It was a match made in heaven.
"I thought maybe she was on a vacation or something," Treto said to KVIA. "I could tell that she just wanted to be loved."
Trento spent nearly six weeks fostering the dog, giving it the name "Annie." Specialists said that Annie was chipped and Treto was able to get in touch with the owner.
It turns out the dog's name is actually Bella and she belongs to a Los Angeles-area family that's excited to get her back.
"I have two daughters, and they have been heartbroken," said original owner Jessica Smith. "I didn't think we were ever going to hear about her again. I thought, 'I hope she didn't get eaten.' I was thinking the worst."
Juan hates to lose the pup, but is happy to see its original owner reunited with it.
