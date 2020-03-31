Coronavirus

Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories for kids in new video series

Now you can grab the kids for storytime with Dolly Parton - virtually.

The legendary singer will host "Goodnight with Dolly" starting Thursday, April 2.

It will run every Thursday through June 4, according to a Facebook post from Parton's Imagination Library page.

In a video posted to the page Monday night, Parton calls herself "the book lady" and said the first book up on the list is "The Little Engine That Could."

The first reading will start at 7 p.m. Eastern and is expected to last about 15 minutes.

To join the fun, head to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Facebook page.

RELATED: This company offers the happiest online content for children
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationcoronavirusreading
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 COVID-19-related deaths reported in NC
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Empire State building lit like a siren for medical workers
Whole Foods workers plan 'sick out' over COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: 8 COVID-19-related deaths reported in NC
How's North Carolina doing with social distancing? We've got the data
Fallen NC trooper remembered at small memorial service
2 dead in Johnston County shooting
NC teacher makes rap videos for students learning from home
Judges slow abortion bans in Texas, Ohio, Alabama amid COVID-19 crisis
Pet adoptions still frequent despite COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body?
How to keep your sanity while adjusting to working from home
What you can and can't do under NC Stay-At-Home order
Fayetteville mayor to implement city-wide curfew to fight COVID-19
Apex man can't visit wife who's in ICU with coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News