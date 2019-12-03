Dominion Energy spreads holiday cheer by giving food, gifts to families in need

It may not look like the North Pole, but inside there were elves were busy at work.Dominion Energy's elves were busy spreading holiday cheer throughout the community."I see the need out there for so many people that don't have what I have," said Linda Halsaver with Dominion Energy field accounting.125 bags packed full of food and dozens of toys were all made possible by the Good Neighbor Fund."They don't have to do this. And to see the employees that come forward to do this because a lot of these people have other work that they have to get done but they take time out of their day to come do this," Halsaver said.Employees donate their own money throughout the year. And during the holidays they go out and buy the food and gifts with that money."Hard times can fall on anybody. So you should give back," John Willis, Dominion Energy customer support specialist.Employees identify families in need and they're chosen to receive the donations. The employees make their list and check it twice to make sure each family gets a visit from Santa's sleigh...or something like that.Dominion Energy employees will now start raising money again for next year so they can continue this tradition.